Moses und Aron - KOB

Moses relies on his eloquent brother’s help to translate the abstract idea of God into understandable images. But don't his persuasive words mar the pure idea that Moses finds so impossible to put into words? In Schönberg's unfinished opus magnum, Barrie Kosky recounts the Israelites' exodus - with almost 200 performers on stage - as a parable of humanity's never-ending search for answers. The Russian star conductor Vladimir Jurowski returns to his former workplace, the Komische Oper Berlin, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.