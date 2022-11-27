Not Available

Moskva v oktyabre

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Mezhrabpom-Rus

    October reflects a general attempt in Russia to sustain the frenzy and dynamism of revolutionary fervour. This attempt increased in scale and ambition as they pushed it further, resulting in the theatricalisation of life. In other words, the boundaries between real events and fabricated drama became blurred as the portrayal of life became more exaggerated. It is important to remember that the film does not represent what actually happened during the 1917 Revolution, but is rather an adaptation.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images