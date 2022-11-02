Not Available

Mosley vs. Cotto

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    After all the anticipation, the results are in, and in many ways, the fight lived up to the hype. Last night, fight fans were able to see a rare moment in sports when a sudden 'star' rises from what is categorically termed as goodness, to the cusp of greatness. It was quite a moment in time for avid fight fans and the tense aura in the Madison Square Garden was so thick moments before the fight that you could slice it with a knife. When referee Benjy Estevez Jr. finally dropped his arms as they were parallel to the deck - signaling the start of the fight - it was both the initiation, and culmination of one man's hell of a journey. From the opening bell there were signs that most who predicted a Mosley victory - (myself included) - would be in for quite a surprise.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images