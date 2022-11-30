Mosquito and Horse

Not Available

The film's narrative is based on a traditional Estonian fairytale, telling the story of a group of mosquitoes that challenge a horse to a contest of strength. As the film begins, it evokes an almost documentary sensibility, in part through its use of voice-over narration (in English). Though the film might at first seem to be a relatively traditional work, it is not long until this impression changes, and drastically. The character design and voice recording, along with fantastically unrestricted cinematography and editing, combine with folk songs (sung in Estonian, with English subtitles) that might be described as 'quirky' or maybe just 'really odd.' Some dialogue is presented in 'word bubbles' printed on the film as well. So much is going on, on so many levels, that the film defies its viewer to look away -- and who would want to? It's all wonderful. The Mosquito and the Horse clearly demonstrates how successful a film can be operating outside the classical Hollywood model.