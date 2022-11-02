1947

Moss Rose

  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 29th, 1947

Studio

20th Century Fox

When a music-hall dancer is murdered, a moss rose marks the page of a Bible next to her body. Luckily, another chorus girl (Peggy Cummins) saw a gentleman (Victor Mature) leaving the lodgings. She approaches him directly, saying she'll go to the police if he doesn't meet her demands, but he brushes her off contemptuously. When he learns she's dead serious, he tries to buy her off with a thick wad of pound notes. But it's not money she's after; all she wants is two weeks at his country estate, living the life of a `lady.'

Cast

Victor MatureMichael Drego
Ethel BarrymoreLady Margaret Drego
Vincent PricePolice Inspector R. Clinner
Margo WoodeDaisy Arrow
George ZuccoCraxton - the butler
Patricia MedinaAudrey Ashton

