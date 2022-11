Not Available

Nothing captures the spirit of music like live performances, and this volume of the acclaimed Most Famous Hits series features funk master James Brown in concert, showcasing hits such as "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." Brown also turns in showstopping performances of "It's Too Funky in Here," "Prisoner of Love," "Georgia on My Mind" and, of course, "I Got You (I Feel Good)," reminding us why James Brown is the Godfather of Soul.