Nothing captures the spirit of music like live performances, and this installment of the acclaimed Most Famous Hits series features perennial heartthrob Tom Jones in concert, joined by a galaxy of singing superstars. Performing crowd-pleasing hits with the charismatic crooner are Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Isaac Hayes, Paul Anka, Teddy Pendergrass, Lola Falana, Tanya Tucker and many more.