Most People Live in China

Gas station owner, Lasse, spends most of his time rebuilding his old Tiger Moth aeroplane and dreams of one day flying it through the air. He barely notices the strange stories that focuses around his station in the 24 hours before Election Day. A man gets a nasty surprise as he leaves his family in the car to enjoy a quick skinny dip. A cow eats a mobile phone. A lesbian couple looses their child. A blind girl and her brother sells dubious lottery tickets. A boy falls in love with the girl at the gas station. A man picks up an impertinent young hitchhiker. Three girls with engine trouble get help from a man in a pyjamas. Nine old men meet a young girl stuck in a swamp. A movie inspired by eight Norwegian political parties, written by six writers and directed by nine directors.