Most Unwanted

Two losers try to become criminals to solve their problems. One of them, MC Baboo, struggles to become a rapper but needs street-cred to compensate for his bad rap skills. The other, Sasan, has been dumped, fired and needs quick cash to give his dying dog an expensive surgical procedure. They decide to commit a series of robberies to solve their problems with fast cash and gaining respect on the streets. They soon have both the police and dangerous gangsters at their heels and after accidentally falling into debt to the underworld, they are forced to step up their game to pull off one final, daring heist. They intend to rob a famous comedian to avoid paying with their lives.