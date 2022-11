Not Available

Bram Moszkowicz was dropped from the bar in 2013 as a lawyer, but now, seven years later, he wants to return. Crime reporter John van den Heuvel follows him in the run-up to the hearing of the Court of Discipline until the result of March 30, 2020. A process that depends on the fallen lawyer. Did Bram Moszkowicz improve his life? John speaks for and opponents, including: Geert Wilders, Jeroen Pauw and Elsevier journalist Gerlof Leistra.