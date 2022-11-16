Not Available

There is a motel in the countryside. Chang-soo and Eun-yeong are the married couple that own it. They are so affectionate for each other after all these years of marriage. Chang-soo is unable to perform sexual activities but that doesn't stop them from being dearly to each other. They set up cameras in every room of the motel and watch it together. Eun-yeong quenches her thirst for sex this way as she got married to Chang-soo at an age when she didn't know men. But Eun-yeong starts to change. Something happens one day when a male guest comes to the motel and Chang-soo gets rough...