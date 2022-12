Not Available

She longs to be like her idol, ‘Rose.,’ Mina, a middle school student, starts working at Motel Rose because of her family’s financial difficulties. The motel in a back-alley red light district downtown. There, while doing the cleaning., Mina meets ‘Hanna’, a teenage runaway who resembles ‘Rose’. Hanna sells her body at the motel, but Mina secretly wishes to become like ‘Rose’ one day.