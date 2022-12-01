Not Available

It all begins when ex-boxer and motel owner Ford Fordson wants to get a little workout Rocky-style in the kitchen meat locker. But the door falls shut, and only opens from the outside. Fordson deep-freezes to death. So his son Willy, who is also a boxer, comes home and finds his childhood sweetheart Julie again. But their romance is short-lived, for the ghost of Ford appears to Willy and orders him to find out who slammed the meat locker door shut on him. It turns out the list of possible suspects is a long one indeed.