Not Available

Lex publishes a blog he claims is fiction about two best friends who fuck each other's mom. When his real-life best friend, Brandon, reads the story he assumes it is based on fact. He confronts Lex. The story hits a little too close to home to be complete fiction. Lex swears he never fucked Brandon's mom, but Brandon cant get the image of his best friend and his mother hooking up out of his mind. Brandon is so disturbed he hatches a plan to get revenge. He will seduce Lex's mom.