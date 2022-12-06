Not Available

Drawing from a close friend’s childhood memories and his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Mother Figure is centred on a man and his toxic relationship with his mother growing up. The animation begins with the protagonist whipping out his radio from childhood. As he presses the play button on the radio, mellow music starts to fill the room. A familiar whirring sound starts to envelope the protagonist as well, whisking him back in time. As childhood memories begin to flood back, recollections of Mother start to creep up on the protagonist as well. An overbearing Mother dictates his living space to nothing beyond a red box, while the earnest protagonist yearns for nothing but Mother’s love. Tragedy strikes when the protagonist goes out of bounds and messes with Mother’s lipstick one day…