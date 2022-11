Not Available

Mãe D ́Água, which means “Mother from Water”, is a music video made as an all- women collective creation by Lou Pipa, Esther Az, and Bárbara Carnielle, during an art residency in a Zen Monastery called Morro da Vargem, in Ibiraçu, Espirito Santo, Brazil. The song evokes Iara, a mermaid from Indigenous Brazilian folklore who lives in the rivers, calling her healing cure by voice.