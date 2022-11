Not Available

Where else can you catch the Green Eyed Peas, Gwen Stuffuny and P-Nut Eminem? All these "stars" and more appear on this 20-song musical parody, singing the familiar children's songs we all know and love in a style that's cool and hip. Tracks include "Down by the Bay" by the Lonely Amigos, "Home on the Range" by Kelly Idol and "Ants Go Marching" by April Cansing.