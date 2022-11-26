Mother-in-law Love

Not Available

Mi-yeon sends her husband away and has been living by herself for 10 years. His divorced son-in-law, Hyun-seong, frequently visits her at home. One day, as they were drinking together, Hyung-seong falls asleep and dreams of making love with her mother-in-law. The next day, he calls his friend Jun-tae. However, his friend is having a wonderful time with his lover, so his loneliness only goes further. When he found himself going back to Mi-yeon’s house again, he told her his dream and Mi-yeon wants to make that dream a reality.