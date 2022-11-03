1949

Mother Is a Freshman

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 11th, 1949

Studio

20th Century Fox

Widow Abby Abbott is having serious money problems and has to dip into the family trust in order to pay for her daughter Susan's college tuition. The catch: Abby must also become a co-ed or she can't touch the money. After passing her entrance exams, Abby goes to college and becomes very popular, especially with a handsome English professor whom Susan has a crush on.

Cast

Loretta YoungAbigail Fortitude Abbott
Van JohnsonProfessor Richard Michaels
Rudy ValléeJohn Heaslip
Barbara LawrenceLouise Sharpe
Robert ArthurBeaumont Jackson
Betty LynnSusan Abbott

View Full Cast >

Images