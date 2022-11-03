Mother Is a Freshman

Widow Abby Abbott is having serious money problems and has to dip into the family trust in order to pay for her daughter Susan's college tuition. The catch: Abby must also become a co-ed or she can't touch the money. After passing her entrance exams, Abby goes to college and becomes very popular, especially with a handsome English professor whom Susan has a crush on.
|Loretta Young
|Abigail Fortitude Abbott
|Van Johnson
|Professor Richard Michaels
|Rudy Vallée
|John Heaslip
|Barbara Lawrence
|Louise Sharpe
|Robert Arthur
|Beaumont Jackson
|Betty Lynn
|Susan Abbott
