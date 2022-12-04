Not Available

Mother Katina

    The plot takes place during the Civil War in Greece, and it shows the fight of communist partisans, against the pro-Western, monarchist government. During the shooting, there was a discord between Yugoslavia and the Soviet Union because of the famous IB resolution, which caused Yugoslav authorities to stop supporting Stalinists. Tito's government acknowledged Greek monarchists as a legitimate government, and not wanting to remind the public of their ideological discrepancy, bunkered "Majka Katina" for a few decades.

