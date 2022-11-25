Mother Lovers Society 18

Not Available

Young lesbians seduce older women in the 18th installment of Sweetheart’s long running, popular series. Secretary Silvia Sage has a demanding young boss played by Eliza Ibarra, and the demands are getting more and more personal. MILF Elexis Monroe has gone back to school, and young teacher Alina Lopez has a lot to teach her during office hours. Older beauty India Summer realizes she’s been cat-fished when younger girl Chloe Cherry shows up for their date, and has to work fast to keep India from taking off. Finally, gorgeous older woman Brandi Love is surprised to find that her new life coach, Zoe Bloom, is really young. The dubious Brandi is surprised at the advice Zoe has for her.