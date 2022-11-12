Mother Lovers Society Volume 14

Not Available

The 14th installment of Sweetheart's acclaimed series continues with more passionate intrigue as older women and younger girls give into their forbidden desires. Professor Tanya Tate confronts student Abby Lee Brazil about her failing grades only to discover that Abby is upset about best friend Kenna James sleeping with Abby's stepmother Cherie DeVille. Professor Tate consoles Abby, resulting in a sexy tryst in the professor's office. Meanwhile, Professor Tate's lover, Misty Rain, goes head to head with her lover's daughter Shyla Jennings. Rebellious Shyla seduces Misty, and the two of them work things out in their own way. Finally, across town, Misty's contractor, glamorous Jelena Jensen, finds herself on the receiving end of kooky neighbor Zoey Monroe's obsession...