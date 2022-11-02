Not Available

Mother Machree

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

Ellen McHugh, a poor Irish immigrant to America, finds work in a carnival and is thus able to send her son Brian to a fine school. But when her position is found out, the school expels Brian. Mrs. McHugh feels compelled to allow the school principal and his wife to adopt Brian. The widow McHugh becomes a housekeeper and raises her employer's daughter Edith, who grows up to fall in love with Brian McHugh.

Cast

Victor McLaglenThe Giant of Kilkenny
Philippe De LacyBrian - Child
Billy PlattThe Dwarf of Munster
Pat SomersetBobby De Puyster
Neil HamiltonBrian
John WayneExtra (uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images