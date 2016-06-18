Mother, May I Sleep with Danger?

2016

When theater major Leah, brings home the special someone in her life to meet her mom, Julie, the family is met with a surprise when Pearl comes to the door. Julie tries to embrace the idea of Leah’s new love interest, but she can’t shake the feeling that something is very wrong. Julie’s suspicions lead to a startling discovery about Pearl that puts Leah in serious danger. Will Julie be able to save her daughter from an eternity of heartache before it’s too late?