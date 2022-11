Not Available

Referred to as Hong Kong's answer to "Misery", innocent-looking Bo-Bo Fung is an overprotective mother/nurse who is bent on revenge at all costs after the death of her son at the hands of policeman Lau Ching-Wan. Veronica Yip stars as a gambling addict who enlists Lau to protect her from loan sharks, and eventually returns the favor in order for him to survive Nurse Lam's relentless assault.