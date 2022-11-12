Not Available

In her most controversial film to date, Nica Noelle takes us behind the walls a religious convent where beautiful nuns of all ages struggle with lesbian urges. Beautiful Jasmine Jem fears Satan has taken control of her body when she succumbs to the pleasures of masturbation, but older nun Ariella Ferrara has a solution. Young sisters Ashley Graham and Lea Lush steal away from a prayer session to fantasize about "forbidden experiences" and decide to explore a few. Ariella Ferrara and young Presley Hart pray together for the strength to overcome their sinful lust for each other, and Mother Superior herself (Magdalene St. Michaels) preys on young, innocent Mae Olsen to satisfy her own dark desires. Viewer discretion advised.