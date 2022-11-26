Mother Wants Me To Be Married

Not Available

"Mom wants me to be married" is based on Liu Zhen's novel "Sister Chun". Li Yuchun is not only capable, beautiful but stubborn. Her Beicun Mutual Aid Group is connected to Nancun Cooperative Land. In production, Yuchun met Liu Minghua of Nancun Cooperative. Ming Hua was simple and enthusiastic, and Yu Chun gradually fell in love with him. In a storm, Yuchun's ox cart got stuck in the river and Minghua came when she was in distress. She helped her push her ashore, put her straw hat on Yuchun, and went home in the rain. Yuchun knew that Minghua's family was not good, so she carried shoes to Minghua.