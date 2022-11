Not Available

The mother has been a CEO for a family owned brushfactory during the filmmakers life and is used to be the head of the family. By now she is retired since many years but has still strong opinions about how the factory should be conducted. Her 3 sons now runs the business. She starts to get a bit demented but would never admit it. She is 95 years old and the daughter who has to take care of her gets the idëa to make a film about her mothers life.