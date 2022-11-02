1947

Mother Wore Tights

Release Date

August 19th, 1947

Studio

20th Century Fox

In this chronicle of a vaudeville family, Myrtle McKinley (class of 1900) goes to San Francisco to attend business school, but ends up in a chorus line. Soon, star Frank Burt notices her talent, hires her for a "two-act", then marries her. Incidents of the marriage and the growing pains of eldest daughter Miriam are followed, interspersed with nostalgic musical numbers.

Cast

Betty GrableMother
Dan DaileyFather
Mona FreemanIris
Connie MarshallMikie
Vanessa BrownBessie
Robert ArthurBob Clarkman

