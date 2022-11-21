Mother's Day: What a Horror!

Not Available

Meet Sylvia Rothchild, a woman on the edge of a nervous breakdown. Her nightmare begins at the doctor's office. Are her frigthening hallucinations real or imagined? Join actress Ariel Sinclair on a bizzare [sic], suspenseful & often comedic journey of the mind. Zombies, aliens & unspeakable horrors await you. A tribute to those cheesy grade B horror movies. Director Mike Russo best describes his film as a science fiction, horror comedy with a music video climax you will never forget!