Mother's Little Helper

Angie is going crazy and it's driving Mick and Bianca, her Husband and Step Daughter, just as insane as she is. Emily is the only thing that has ever worked, but the last time her and Angie got together things didn't go so well. Mick has no other choice but to find Emily, the only problem is he killed her. The only person that can bring Emily back to life is his ex-wife Claudine, a pharmacist who's heart was broken by Mick when he left her for Angie and took their daughter with him.