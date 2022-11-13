Not Available

Motion Vision was originally screened in alternation with slides as part of the rotating installation Rotor Vision, in Rome in 1967 for the seminal group show at L’Attico entitled Fuoco, Immagine, Acqua, Terra with the participation of Mario Bignardi, Mario Ceroli, Piero Gilardi, Jannis Kounellis, Pino Pascali and Michelangelo Pistoletto. In Motion Vision Bignardi constructs a curious repertoire of animal profiles drawn in colour on paper, alternated with pop icons and a sequence of everyday gestures: from the tying of neckties the film passes to walking nude figures in slow motion, alluding to Muybridge and his chronophotography. —Tate Modern