Not Available

The Decade of Decadence video album was released on March 24, 1992. The video features new interviews and the bands full catalog of music videos. The package includes the previously released video albums "Uncensored" and "Dr. Feelgood The Videos" and also incudes live clips, music videos from the album "Girls, Girls, Girls" and the three new music videos: "Primal Scream", "Home Sweet Home '91", and "Anarchy in the U.K.".