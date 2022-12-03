Moto 1 2004

Not Available

A great new event at Britain's premier motorcycle sport venue - Donington Park. 24 of Britain's best superbike, motocross, enduro, supermoto and trials riders compete in four different disciplines - Supersport 600, motocross, supermoto and trial - to decide who is the No.1 all-round motorcycle competitor. Over two days in October 2004, BSBK stars like Karl Harris and Dean Ellison went head-to-head with riders like Trials Champion Graham Jarvis, Supermoto Champ' Davy Tougher and Enduro Champion David Knight. And what a show they put on. Great competition, lots of fun, totally fascinating and, above all, enjoyable viewing for the whole weekend. And who came out on top? Let's just say that the dirt bike riders had plenty to celebrate! Also featuring some truly wacky entertainment from the Purple Helmets and a world long-jump record attempt from 'Flyin Ryan' Griffiths.