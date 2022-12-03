Moto 1 2005

Not Available

Watch as Britain's best superbike, mx, enduro, supermoto and trials riders compete in 4 different disciplines - to decide who is the No.1 all-round motorcycle competitor. Starring road racing stars Frankie Chili, Chris Walker, Steve Plater, Stuart Easton and Craig Jones, who will face off against reigining British Trials Champion Steve Colley, along with Supermoto aces Ady Smith, Leighton Haigh and Matt Winstanley. Motocross is well represented by Billy Mackenzie and David Campbell. Great bikesport! Great entertainment!