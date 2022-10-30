Not Available

What is it like to witness a virtuosic riding performance by rising stars Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen? When Ricky Carmichael or Andrew Short rip apart their private tracks, what are the rest of us missing? What continues to feed the competitive fires inside multi-time champions like Chad Reed or Ryan Dungey? How is it that Kurt Caselli is comfortable going over 100mph on two wheels through the unchartered desert? Is it competitive drive or pure natural talent that allows Taddy Blazusiak to decimate his competition? How does Taylor Robert navigate his way through a dream-like, Jurrasic-sized motocross track built within a vineyard? This year we dug deep to find what pushes the top riders to keep elevating this amazing sport we love. Welcome to the next level of evolution of the most progressive motocross film series of all time, Moto 4: The Movie.