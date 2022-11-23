Not Available

MOTO 8: The Movie

  • Documentary

The world’s favorite dirtbike film series returns in 2016 with MOTO 8. Once again bringing the greatest riders in the game to the most epic locations, MOTO 8 gives viewers the most badass visual moto experience ever seen. From the biggest tracks in the world, to going 100+mph through the Australian outback, MOTO 8 continues the progression of filmmaking in the two-wheel world. It’s the roots of motocross, portrayed in the modern era: wide open throttles and massive jumps combined with helicopters and 4K cameras.

