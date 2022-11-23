MOTO 8: The Movie

Not Available

The world’s favorite dirtbike film series returns in 2016 with MOTO 8. Once again bringing the greatest riders in the game to the most epic locations, MOTO 8 gives viewers the most badass visual moto experience ever seen. From the biggest tracks in the world, to going 100+mph through the Australian outback, MOTO 8 continues the progression of filmmaking in the two-wheel world. It’s the roots of motocross, portrayed in the modern era: wide open throttles and massive jumps combined with helicopters and 4K cameras.