MotoGP 2019 Review

The Official Review of the 2019 MotoGP™ World Championship 2019 saw Marc Márquez take a record 420 points as he secured his eighth World title overall and his fourth consecutive MotoGP™ World Championship. It was also the year fans got to salute Jorge Lorenzo as the three-time World Champion called an end to his stellar MotoGP™ career. As one hero exited the pitlane, it looked as if another was entering. France’s Fabio Quartararo, aged just 20, took seven podium finishes and six pole positions in his first year of the premier class, securing fifth place in the World Championship overall. Andrea Dovizioso continued to impress on the Ducati and Maverick Viñales and Álex Rins led the charge for Yamaha and Suzuki respectively, so the season ended with four different manufacturers in the top four spots. MotoGP™ can always be relied on to deliver excitement and drama in spadefuls throughout the season and 2019 is certainly no exception.