Get an inside look at state-of-the-art MotoGP bikes with this program that traces their evolution from the original 990cc four-stroke class in 2002 through 2009's 800cc bikes and examines the increasingly important role of electronics. MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi and other experts -- including riders, crew chiefs and engineers -- shed light on the various developments. Other features include a look at the new Moto2 and bike profiles.