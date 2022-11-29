MotoGP Review 2003

Not Available

The official 2003 MotoGP™ review covers all the highs and lows, speed and action from another blistering season of Grand Prix racing for you to enjoy. Trackside and on — bike cameras capture the awe — inspiring skills of the riders as they push each other to the absolute limit, race after race. In 2002, everything Valentino Rossi touched turned to gold, but in 2003 it was never going to be that easy. Competition was fierce, with Max Biaggi, Sete Gibernau and Loris Capirossi all determined to claim the World Championship title from the Italian superstar. Rossi got the better start with a win in Japan, but Gibernau was quick to respond with victory at round two. Rounds seven and eight saw The Doctor drop back, opening the door for Biaggi, Capirossi and Gibernau to claw back points. With the pressure mounting, Rossi needed to display the magic and talents that seemed so effortless in 2002 — and he duly delivered. If it’s action and speed you are after, then look no further.