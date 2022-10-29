Not Available

Two motorcycle racers, Adam Riemann and Mark Portbury endure a 7000km mission across Europe, in hope of reaching the Pyramids of Egypt. Avoiding Syria, the find a way across the Mediterranean and venture into the aftermath of the recent Cairo massacre. Despite military confrontation, they defy the odds and make it inside the ancient compound of the Pyramids, but triumph turns to treachery as they must continue into one of the Middle East's most lawless regions... the Sinai Peninsula. Putting their lives further at risk, the boys wander into the Sinai only to stumble upon one of religion's most sacred landmarks. Motonomad isn't just a motorcycle adventure - it's a story of discovery, friendship and the undeniable power of chance.