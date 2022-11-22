Not Available

From Kazakhstan through to Russia, three riders venture deep into Siberia's Altai Mountain range and attempt to cross the great Steppes of Mongolia. Traversing flooded rivers, snow capped mountains and baking hot deserts, hardship tests their friendship as they race toward the capital of Mongolia to witness the country's greatest celebration, the Naadam festival. Their epic journey is a true testament to living on a motorcycle, and a cultural insight into one of the greatest empires in the history of the world, the reign of Chingis Khan's Mongolian Horde. Motonomad II is more than a motorcycle journey, it's a life adventure.