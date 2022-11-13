Not Available

In "Motorbendes Onder Vuur", crime reporter John van den Heuvel follows the rise and development of the largest motorcycle club in the Netherlands, No Surrender. In follow-up to the earlier crime special "The Hard Reality Behind No Surrender" from 2013, Van den Heuvel gives the viewer a revealing look behind the scenes of the government hunt for motorcycle gangs. He speaks with all those directly involved, both with the police and the judiciary, as well as with members of No Surrender about the crimes within their club. Van den Heuvel follows several police actions, in which a rough picture is presented of how the judicial authorities are trying to stop these motorcycle gangs and try to come to a ban.