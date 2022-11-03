Motorcycle Mania

Not Available

All the world is in love with motorcycles. Strapped to an 11-hour-a-day, six-days-a-week desk job, we yearn for freedom and the outlaw biker lifestyle. Many bikes are totally unique, personalized machines built by motorcycle enthusiasts. The leading young builder in America is Jesse James; he's a descendant of the famous outlaw and possesses the same renegade spirit. Jesse's lean and mean choppers have brought him worldwide attention and much deserved respect. For two weeks, Discovery Channel will take viewers behind the garage doors of Jesse's shop as he prepares several bikes that he hopes will be ready for unveiling at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Fla. Over 600,000 bikers with scrutinizing eyes will be in attendance, serving as a major marketing event for Jesse and other builders. With so many bikes to finish, including his own, will Jesse make the deadline? Will the bikes be the masterpieces he seeks? The clock is ticking and Jesse has much to do!