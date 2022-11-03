Motorcycle Mania 2

Not Available

A lone biker rides north. He's on the blacktop under an endless blue sky as he races across California's Mojave Desert. The rider is helmetless, defying the law, and his brawny tattooed arms and fists, clamp down hard as he blasts down the road at over 100 mph. Like a pony express rider, this man is on a mission. Two months ago, he vowed he'd build a chrome monster and ride it from Long Beach, Calif., all the way to Sturgis, S.D. — 1,400 miles nonstop. So, in just eight weeks, this biker/designer created an amazing, one-of-a-kind, sleek, mean chopper from the ground up, and today he's underway. Three hundred miles from home, with 1,100 miles to go, he is headed for the biggest, raunchiest, loudest, wildest, craziest motorcycle jamboree in the world: the Sturgis 2001 Black Hills Classic.