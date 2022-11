Not Available

25 & Alive Boneshaker is a live DVD featuring Motörhead's 25th anniversary concert at Brixton Academy, on October 22, 2000. The concert has also been released as a CD entitled Live At Brixton Academy. The DVD also includes an acoustic session recorded at IHT Studios, Clapham, some Motörhead archive film, interviews with the band and their guests, and songs filmed at the Wacken Open Air on August 4, 2001