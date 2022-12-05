Motörhead: Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin

Not Available

The Lemmy Kilmister/Phil Campbell/Mikkey Dee Motörhead line-up spent decades cracking sound barriers, bending ears and decimating lawns worldwide, consistently delivering the Motörgospel to hundreds of thousands of fans. Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin is a thunderous performance from the band's 2012 Kings of The Road tour, spanning fifteen classics across all four decades. This line-up was Motörhead's longest serving by a considerable distance, and throughout Louder Than Noise... Live in Berlin their powerful synergy boots its way through the speakers with the raucous charm and dirty, dangerous, sweaty gusto that was the Kilmister/Campbell/Dee trademark.