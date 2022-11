Not Available

Motown's greatest artists perform live on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in this vintage collection, featuring appearances by the Jackson 5, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross and the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Four Tops and more. Sullivan's variety program introduced Americans to some of the hottest entertainers of the 1950s and '60s, and the performances here also include the Temptations and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.