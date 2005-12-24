2005

Motörhead - Ace of Spades

December 24th, 2005

Motorhead fans, rejoice! This comprehensive look at the heavy metal band's 1980 album "Ace of Spades" features band mates Lemmy, "Fast" Eddie Clarke and Philip "Philthy Animal" Taylor discussing the making of their acclaimed album and performing exclusive tunes. Other goodies include interviews about the band with rockers Slash and Lars Ulrich, Motorhead's candid talk about their adventures with sex, drugs and rock and roll, and much more.

Ian Fraser KilmisterHimself
SlashHimself

