Motörhead Attack in Switzerland Live 2002

Motörhead performing 16 August 2002. Recorded live at Gampel Open Air Festival at Festivalgelände, Gampel, Valais (AKA Wallis), Switzerland. Touring in support of HAMMERED, this was Motörhead's last performance of the summer festival season. Setlist*: 01 No Class - 02 - Bomber - 03 - Civil War - 04 - Damage Case - 05 - Love For Sale - 06 - God Save The Queen - 07 - Brave New World - 08 - Metropolis - 09 - Nothing Up My Sleeve - 10 - Dr Rock - 11 - R.A.M.O.N.E.S. - 12 - Shoot You In The Back - 13 - Sacrifice (* apparently the typical opener for this tour, "We Are Motörhead," was either dropped that night or more likely omitted from the video.)